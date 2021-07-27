Digitex Price Hits $0.0027 (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Digitex has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.70 or 0.00792175 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

