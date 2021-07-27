Digiwage Market Cap Achieves $44,951.98 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $44,951.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

