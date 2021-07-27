Digix Gold Token (DGX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,574.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.54 or 0.00136916 BTC on exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $4,574.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.00759699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,654 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

