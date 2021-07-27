Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,769,566 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.51% of Kosmos Energy worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,042,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 296,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 38,042 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 776,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 246,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $931.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

