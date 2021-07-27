Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,747 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.52% of Tupperware Brands worth $19,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

