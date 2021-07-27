Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,377 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Proofpoint worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 144.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $79,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 78.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 14,441.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 117,555 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFPT. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PFPT opened at $174.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.68 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

