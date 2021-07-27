Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.45% of Intrepid Potash worth $19,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $4,086,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.15. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

