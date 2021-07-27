Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.85 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of MongoDB worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,376 shares of company stock worth $78,598,719 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $358.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.