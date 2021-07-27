Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.35 Million Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.53% of Barrett Business Services worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 61,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.