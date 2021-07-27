Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.63 Million Stock Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.53% of First Mid Bancshares worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $658.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

