Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.08 Million Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of Vocera Communications worth $19,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,995,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after acquiring an additional 451,916 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,429,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 83.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 492,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 223,936 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,989.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.85 and a beta of 0.15.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

