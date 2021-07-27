Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.13 Million Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Zendesk worth $19,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $7,156,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,134,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $688,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

