Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.59 Million Stock Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.75% of Tilly’s worth $19,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 85.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLYS opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $32,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

