Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.88 Million Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.51% of Chimerix worth $20,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 216.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 1,609.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 149,879 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 17.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 91,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMRX. Maxim Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

