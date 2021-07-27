Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.63% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHIL opened at $167.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.90. The stock has a market cap of $535.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.71 and a 1 year high of $179.35.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.