Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.49% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHB opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

BHB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

