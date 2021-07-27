Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187,108 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Sabre worth $19,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $79,116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sabre by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,549,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 66,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,168,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

