Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 467,260 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 107.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,260 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.64% of Rite Aid worth $18,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $380,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 3.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $818.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RAD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

