Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,202 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.39% of Radiant Logistics worth $18,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $309.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

