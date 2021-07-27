Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,749 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.46% of Hurco Companies worth $19,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HURC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hurco Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hurco Companies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hurco Companies by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hurco Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HURC opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $224.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

