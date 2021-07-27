Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,583 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,583 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.14% of Flexsteel Industries worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $246.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.