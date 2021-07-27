Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,944 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,944 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Freshpet worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.49.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,314 shares of company stock worth $5,051,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

