Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,511 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.10% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 396,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,297.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,067 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $512.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.87.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

