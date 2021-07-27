Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,956 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Veoneer worth $18,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Veoneer by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNE. Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.