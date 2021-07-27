Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.93% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $19,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

