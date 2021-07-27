Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $18,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,218 shares of company stock worth $3,554,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

