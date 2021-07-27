Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Diodes worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

