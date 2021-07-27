Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,728 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,231% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 call options.

Shares of CWEB stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 10.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter.

