Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 121,111 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 76,428 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,885,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 829.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 59,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 52,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,170.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of TECL opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.