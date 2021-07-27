Discovery (DISCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $150.72.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

