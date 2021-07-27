Discovery (DISCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54.

DISCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

