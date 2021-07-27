Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,729 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

