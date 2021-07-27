Dogecoin Trading 17.4% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $26.40 billion and $2.59 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00351405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000633 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,610,450,787 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

