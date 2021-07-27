Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Raised by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,873,000 after buying an additional 177,937 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,111,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of D traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.29. 119,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.