Donut (DONUT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $229,234.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 99.4% higher against the US dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $229,234.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00104174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00127305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,069.07 or 1.00128713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.00809988 BTC.

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

