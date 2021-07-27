Dora Factory Price Tops $4.94 on Top Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00012984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00761917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.