Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

