Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Earnings History for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.