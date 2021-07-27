Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Douglas Emmett has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.430-0.450 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.43-0.45 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DEI stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

