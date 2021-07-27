Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.00.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock opened at $162.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78. Dover has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.