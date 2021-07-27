DP Poland (LON:DPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.11 ($0.09), with a volume of 30818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.88.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

