Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.73. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 570,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,184 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 184,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

