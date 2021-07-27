Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
RDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.73. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 570,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,184 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 184,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.
