Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.28

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.28 and last traded at C$16.22, with a volume of 81711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.11.

A number of analysts have commented on DIR.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.00.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

