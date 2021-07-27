Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.23

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 1517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

DNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299,987 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,662 shares in the last quarter. Ratos AB acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $103,770,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $54,113,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

