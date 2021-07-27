Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.60 ($45.41).

ETR DUE opened at €35.72 ($42.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.57. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €22.06 ($25.95) and a fifty-two week high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

