DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.96 ($49.37).

Shares of DWS traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €40.16 ($47.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,472 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €41.48 ($48.80). The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €38.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

