Dynamite Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $174,520.87 and $166,652.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00235323 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001273 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.20 or 0.00743621 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,385 coins and its circulating supply is 391,138 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

