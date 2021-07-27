e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $93.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00341437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,667 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,393 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.