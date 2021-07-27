Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,419 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,798.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.71. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 21.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

