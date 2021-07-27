Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) versus American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Financial Survey

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust -9.71% -1.81% -0.84% Easterly Government Properties 6.85% 1.32% 0.71%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Finance Trust and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Easterly Government Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83

American Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.02%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Finance Trust and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $305.22 million 3.04 -$31.86 million $0.90 9.47 Easterly Government Properties $245.08 million 7.62 $11.96 million $1.26 17.68

Easterly Government Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Finance Trust. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. American Finance Trust pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of American Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats American Finance Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

