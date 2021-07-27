EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.460-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.830-$5.930 EPS.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,868. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $122.89 and a one year high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

